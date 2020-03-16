Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/16/20

This week’s recipes come from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Broccoli Salad

Ingredients

Instructions

Pour dressing over ingredients in large bowl and toss well.

TUESDAY

Crispy Coconut Chicken

Ingredients

1 cup tapioca flour/starch cornstarch or arrowroot flour will work as well

Instructions

Place chicken into a large bowl. Blend together egg whites, lime juice, and honey. Pour it over the chicken and stir well to coat everything. Allow to marinate in refrigerator at least 15 minutes.

In another bowl, combine tapioca flour and seasoned salt. Mix well.

Using a slotted spoon, remove chicken from marinade. DO NOT discard remaining marinade.

One by one, dredge each piece of chicken first in the tapioca flour mix, then in the remaining marinade, then in shredded coconut.

TO BAKE: Place on a parchment or silicone lined baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for approximately 15 - 20 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and coating is starting to brown.

TO FRY: Heat a layer of coconut oil in a shallow pan on the stove top. When oil comes to temperature (test by adding a drop of water to the pan, if it sizzles and dances then you’re ready to fry). Place chicken tenders in pan and fry on each side until golden brown and cooked through. Add additional coconut oil as necessary.

Serve with some sweet chili sauce or our famous cilantro garlic sauce