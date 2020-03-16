Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/16/20
This week’s recipes come from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 10 cups fresh broccoli florets and stems small chopped
- 1 cup finely chopped carrots
- 2 tablespoons finely minced red onion
- 1/2 cup real bacon bits
- 1 cup dried unsweetened cranberries or low sugar Craisins
- 1/4 cup sunflower seeds
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce
Instructions
- In a large bowl combine broccoli, carrot, bacon, cranberries, and onion.
- In a smaller bowl whisk together mayonnaise, honey, mustard, and soy sauce.
- Pour dressing over ingredients in large bowl and toss well.
- Enjoy!
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 - 3 pounds chicken breast tenders
- 8 egg whites
- 2 teaspoons lime juice
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1 cup tapioca flour/starch cornstarch or arrowroot flour will work as well
- 4 teaspoons seasoned salt
- 5 - 6 cups unsweetened shredded coconut
- Optional: coconut oil for frying
Instructions
- Place chicken into a large bowl. Blend together egg whites, lime juice, and honey. Pour it over the chicken and stir well to coat everything. Allow to marinate in refrigerator at least 15 minutes.
- In another bowl, combine tapioca flour and seasoned salt. Mix well.
- Using a slotted spoon, remove chicken from marinade. DO NOT discard remaining marinade.
- One by one, dredge each piece of chicken first in the tapioca flour mix, then in the remaining marinade, then in shredded coconut.
- TO BAKE: Place on a parchment or silicone lined baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for approximately 15 - 20 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and coating is starting to brown.
- TO FRY: Heat a layer of coconut oil in a shallow pan on the stove top. When oil comes to temperature (test by adding a drop of water to the pan, if it sizzles and dances then you’re ready to fry). Place chicken tenders in pan and fry on each side until golden brown and cooked through. Add additional coconut oil as necessary.
- Serve with some sweet chili sauce or our famous cilantro garlic sauce.
- Enjoy!
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
Stir Fry Noodles
- Soba/buckwheat noodles about 5 oz., or ½ package
- 4 tablespoons coconut oil divided
- 3 garlic cloves minced
- 1 teaspoon fresh ginger grated (can substitute ½ tea ginger powder)
- 1 quart sliced mushrooms
- 1 shallot chopped (or ¼ cup diced red onion)
- 1 ½ cups broccoli florets
- 1 carrot julienned or shredded
- 3 - 4 stalks kale de-ribbed and chopped
- Chopped green onion (or scallioand sesame seeds for topping
Sauce
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey
- 1 teaspoon sriracha or more if desired
- 1 teaspoon grated ginger
Instructions
- Cook noodles according to package directions. While noodles are cooking, whisk together ingredients for the sauce in a small bowl, and set aside.
- Melt 2 tablespoonful coconut oil in skillet or wok over med-high heat. Add garlic and ginger. Cook for 1 minute.
- Add in mushrooms and cook for about 5 minutes. Remove mushrooms from skillet.
- Melt remaining 2 tablespoons coconut oil in skillet. Add shallots and cook about 3 minutes. Add broccoli, carrots and kale. Cook about 5 minutes.
- Add mushrooms back to skillet and cook another 3 to 5 minutes, until veggies are tender.
- Add the cooked noodles and sauce to the skillet. Stir to coat. Cook about 2 minutes.
- Serve topped with sesame seeds and green onion
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- Package of 24 dinner rolls
- ½ - 1 cup of mayonnaise
- 8 ounces muenster cheese 10 slices
- 14 ounces sliced chicken we used 2 packages of Oscar Mayer Seasoned Buffalo Style Chicken Breast
- ¼ stick of butter melted
- Garlic salt as desired
Optional toppings:
- Tomato
- Onion
- Pickles
Instructions
- Slice your rolls in half horizontally without separating rolls from one another vertically.
- Spread a layer of mayo on the bottom part of the bun, then cheese, then Oscar Mayer Seasoned Buffalo Style Chicken Breast.
- Cover with top buns, and using a large, sharp knife, cut sliders vertically (to separate from one another).
- Brush tops with melted butter, then sprinkle with garlic salt.
- Bake on center oven rack at 350 degrees for 10 - 15 minutes until cheese is melted and buns are toasty.
- Serve alongside sliced toppings and allow folks to dress as they like.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 Roll refrigerated crescent rolls 8 count
- 6 Tablespoons butter melted
- 1 Heaping Tablespoon minced garlic I use jarred
- 1 egg whisked with 1 tablespoon water
Instructions
- Roll each crescent triangle into a snake, and make a simple knot. (If using pizza dough, divide dough evenly into the number of rolls you want, then do the same).
- Place knots on a parchment or silpat lined baking sheet, then if you'd like, baste with whisked egg. Bake according to dough directions, or until golden brown and cooked through.
- While knots are baking, melt butter in a sauce pan on the stove top, and add garlic. Saute until fragrant, then set aside.
- When knots are done baking, toss in garlic butter and garnish with parsley.
