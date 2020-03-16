Orange County reserve deputy accused of threatening to kill woman, children

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A volunteer reserve deputy is off the job after he was accused of threatening to kill a woman and their children, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Records show the victim called 911 Friday evening after she was involved in a fight with Adam Waldo about finances and child care.

The woman said she was on her way home when she received a call from Waldo asking if he could come to her residence to pick up a check, but the woman insisted that he not come to her home because things tend to escalate “in a bad way” when they’re together, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Waldo kept insisting to meet the woman at her home but she grabbed the check and left to meet him, which is when she saw his vehicle near her community.

Records show the woman got into Waldo’s car and they began arguing for 10 to 15 minutes about their finances and child care. During the conversation, Waldo was angry at times and crying at others, deputies said.

With their daughter on his lap, Waldo looked at the woman and told her, “I will (expletive) kill you, our kids and then I’ll go to your parents’ house, too,” according to the report.

Waldo made the threat while reaching toward the center console where he keeps his gun, authorities said.

The woman replied by asking Waldo to hand her their daughter and let their other children stay with her that night but Waldo refused, records show.

Deputies said the woman said she was going to call their eldest son and Waldo’s father and the suspect replied by saying, “If you do that, everyone will be (expletive) gone.”

The woman got out of the car and called two of her sons, told them to put their shoes on and walk toward the entrance of their community, where she picked them up, according to the affidavit.

During the investigation, one of the boys told deputies that he saw Waldo mouth, “You’re dead” to his mother about a week prior, records show.

Waldo claims the allegations against him are false.

He was arrested on a domestic violence assault charge and has since been terminated from his position as a volunteer reserve deputy at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“As law enforcement officers, we are committed to fighting the scourge of domestic violence in our community. I have a zero tolerance policy toward domestic violence, and Waldo has been terminated,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. “At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold all of our deputies – both full-time and reserve - to the highest ethical standards whether they are on duty or off duty.”