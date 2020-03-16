Orlando airport may scale back operations, hours

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Transportation Security Administration said it is keeping passengers safe, despite the new health precautions put in place at the Orlando International Airport after a TSA worker tested positive for coronavirus last week and was isolated.

All screeners are now wearing gloves and some are wearing masks. They're wiping down their stations and coughing into their elbows.

Orlando TSA Union President Deborah Hanna said screeners are keeping away from each other as much as possible but still able to screen passengers effectively.

"They come to work and do their job regardless of what is going on," Hanna said. "They are there to do their job."

A TSA screening includes evaluating the behavior of a passenger to look for signs of suspicion.

"We don't have to be right up on someone to see how they're acting," Hanna said.

OIA CEO Phil Brown said screening is continuing with adjustments.

"We have lanes separated, we're not using all the lanes," Brown said. "We're keeping social distancing to the extent we can. We're working closely with TSA to maintain that in checkpoint."

The TSA said impacted checkpoints may be closed and passengers would be redirected to other checkpoints.

Seven TSA workers have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the TSA - one at OIA, one in Fort Laurderdale, one in Atlanta, and four in San Jose, California.

Brown said OIA may scale back operations and hours.

"It's possible operation hours will be reduced as we start to see a down turn in the traffic," Brown said. "Food vendors may change their hours as a result of the passenger demand and airport traffic. There may be some closure of selected operations as the volume decreases."

