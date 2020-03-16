Volusia County asks beachgoers to limit to groups less than 10

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials are asking beachgoers to limit to groups of less than ten people amid the coronavirus spread.

Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump made the recommendation nationwide to limit to groups of less than ten people in public.

Crowds packed Daytona Beach on Monday.

“Get off the beaches! Everyone needs to take more responsibility for your safety and the safety of your friends and family, particularly the elderly population that is most at risk,” Sen. Rick Scott said.

A city council meeting will be held on Tuesday to discuss the situation.

The beaches in Brevard County are currently open as well.

