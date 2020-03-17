77ºF

Local News

LIVE RESULTS: Here’s how Central Florida voted in local races

Track live data below

Early voter receives his I-Voted sticker, at an early voting polling station at the Ranchito Avenue Elementary School in the Panorama City section of Los Angeles on Monday, March 2, 2020. Major changes to the way people vote has election advocates on edge as Californians cast ballots in the Democratic presidential contest and other primary races. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – While casting a vote for their preferred presidential candidate during the state’s primary, some Central Florida residents also weighed in on a number of local races Tuesday.

Voters who were not able to vote for their preferred presidential candidate Tuesday because Florida holds a closed presidential primary -- meaning only those who are registered as Democrats or Republicans can take part in that portion -- still had the chance to cast votes in a number of local races across Central Florida.

After the polls close at 7 p.m., News 6 will begin tracking live data as it comes in for more than three dozen races throughout the region.

Click here for a full breakdown of what was on the ballot in your county.

Voters can track live race results in the section below.

