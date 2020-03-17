News 6 virtual town hall: Get your coronavirus questions answered by medical professional
Q&A scheduled for Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Central Florida residents in a multitude of ways and has left many with questions and concerns.
Join News 6 and Dr. Tracy MacIntosh to get those COVID-19 questions answered with a virtual town hall Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. ET.
The March 17 virtual town hall will allow viewers to ask health-related questions concerning the coronavirus.
If you are interested in participating, fill out the submission form below. You will then receive an email invite to join the online video discussion.
