Red Cross says there is ‘severe blood shortage’ due to coronavirus cancellations

Due to federal limitations on the amount of people who can be gathered together in one place, thousands of events across the United States have been canceled, including blood drives.

The American Red Cross tweeted Tuesday that due to a number of “unprecedented” blood drive cancellations, there is a “severe blood shortage.”

The Red Cross is encouraging people to make an appointment to give blood.

The tweet said, “We now face a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this #coronavirus outbreak. Make an appointment to help patients counting on lifesaving blood: rdcrss.org/2weMYZI”

Click here to find a place to donate blood near you.