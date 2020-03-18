15-year-old girl killed in Apopka shooting, police say

APOPKA, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting outside a Circle K gas station, according to the Apopka Police Department.

Police said they were called to the convenience store on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. and found the girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

The girl, whose identify has not been released, died as a result of her injuries.

“This tragic incident has affected our entire community and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Apopka police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call them at 407-703-1757 or email apdtips@apopka.net.