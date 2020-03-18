Deep cleaning underway at Orange County schools before teachers return

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – From top to bottom, custodians with Orange County Public Schools are deep cleaning and sanitizing each school. While the students are out for an extended break due to the Coronavirus, teachers are expected to report back to school Monday.

The school district says teachers will use the week to prepare lessons for distant learning, and classified staff will carry out assigned projects.

Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins sent an email to teachers and staff Wednesday that read in part:

"I know staff are frustrated with these rapid changes, as are our parents and families. In a matter of two weeks, we went from schools remaining open to schools being closed for a week beyond spring break, to schools being closed until April 15. We all suspect that we have not come to the end of such rapid changes. Admittedly, we don’t know all the answers, but we are working to find them. Our education system as we knew it simply does not exist today. I still believe our teachers and staff will creatively provide the best possible support to our students in the coming weeks. I humbly ask for your patience during a challenging transition. We will also be in discussion with our unions. "

Part of the district's Instructional Continuity Plan includes packets for students and distance learning, to make it convenient for students without a computer or internet access. District administrators say all meetings will be kept at 10 people or less.

The district is also asking that teachers not bring their children with them to work and to self-isolate for 14 days if they are returning from a cruise or international travel. They are also waiving all health care co-pays for required COVID-19 tests for their employees.

The district superintendent says they are researching possibilities to assist with childcare during the extended break. More information is expected to be released later Wednesday.

It is also seeking waivers from the state so they won’t have to make-up school days due to the extended break over Coronavirus concerns.

