Field hospitals to be staged in Orlando and Ocala in effort to contain spread of coronavirus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A field hospital will be staged in Orlando, Ocala and Broward County in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The field hospitals can also be deployed to other areas as needed, according to health officials.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has requested the following supplies through Direct Federal Assistance:

5 mobile intensive care units

5,000 ventilators

5,000 hospital beds

50,000 two oz. bottles of hand sanitizer

250,000 coveralls

500,000 gloves

500,000 gowns

500,000 collection kits

100,000 16 oz. bottles of hand sanitizers

150,000 personal protective equipment kits, including coveralls, gowns, and goggles

2 million N95 face masks

