ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices could significantly drop below $2 a gallon in Florida, W.D. Williams of AAA Auto Club told News Service of Florida.

Williams told News Service of Florida the spread of the coronavirus has reduced demand.

“People are not even driving to work as much as they used to, because many folks are working from home. The airlines are flying about 13 percent less than they normally do, so there is a reduced demand for jet fuel. There are all the canceled events that we’ve had. So, people just are not using as much fuel,” Williams told News Service of Florida.

About 20 percent of Florida’s gas stations are offering gas for less than $2 a gallon, Williams said.

“With current trends that we are seeing, we could see it significantly below two dollars a gallon in many markets in Florida,” he said.

