Homicide investigation underway after man found dead near Lee Road, deputies say

Victim was in his 20s

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies say they’ve launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead near a local intersection around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a news release, deputies were called to the intersection of Lee Road and Adanson Street at 12:36 a.m. in reference to a possible hit-and-run crash and found a man in his 20s dead.

Deputies did not provide details on the man’s injuries but did say that a homicide investigation is underway.

No further information was immediately available.

