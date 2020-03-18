Northrop Grumman employee tests positive for coronavirus

MELBOURNE, Fla. – An employee of Northrop Grumman’s Melbourne facility has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the company.

In a message received Wednesday, Northrop Grumman Vice President of Media and Public Relations Tim Paynter said the company has taken actions since the diagnosis, which included disinfecting the workspaces the employee visited.

“The employee is in quarantine and receiving treatment and wellness support," Paynter said. "We are asking those employees who had close contact with the individual to remain home to isolate as a precautionary measure.”

Paynter also said the company is performing additional sanitization of the facility and that the employees who work in the workspaces have been sent home while the cleaning is underway.

“The health, safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority,” Paynter said.

