Oneblood: Orange County short 25,000 donations due to coronavirus outbreak

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Blood donations are in short supply due to the coronavirus pandemic and health officials are asking everyone healthy enough to donate to do so.

To encourage donations, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer met outside a Oneblood donation bus Wednesday afternoon to give blood.

“Donations are down due to the outbreak of coronavirus, but we still need the blood for things other than the coronavirus,” Dyer said. “Today a lot of people are looking for ways that they can help and one of the ways that we can come together as a community is to give blood, and ensure we have an adequate supply right here in Central Florida.”

Over 1,700 scheduled blood drives, which account for about 25,000 donations, have been cancelled due to coronavirus, according to Susan Forbes, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Public Relations of OneBlood.

“We are seeing a tremendous response,” Forbes said. “And we need this to continue because we are in this for the long haul. This is not a one-and-done. This is something that needs to be done on a regular basis."

Forbes asked for any eligible blood donor, of any blood type, to visit a donor center or blood drive.

“As quickly as blood is donated, it’s tested, it’s processed and it’s out the door to a hospital.”

The OneBlood site allows you to search donor centers in your area, you can find the site at this link.

She asked if a business is still open, they can apply to be a host of a blood drive.

Any business interested in hosting a blood drive can click this link.

