Orlando police arrest man involved in 7-Eleven murder

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the July 21, 2019, murder of Thiago Neves.

Neves was killed at the 7-Eleven on South Kirkman Road.

[PREVIOUS: Family of victim shot outside 7-Eleven speaks to the public | Man shot, killed in Orlando’s tourist district]

Cedric Farrington is facing charges of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Police said they also found Farrington’s 2016 red Hyundai Veloster.

Investigators said anyone with information on the murder of Neves is asked to call the Orlando Police Department.

This is a developing story. News 6 will update this story as more information becomes available.