Christmas in March? Hallmark airing holiday movie marathon this weekend while people stuck at home
As you practice social distancing and find yourself at home more and you’re looking for different things to binge-watch, Hallmark is ready to spread a little cheer -- Christmas cheer that is.
I mean who doesn’t want to watch holiday movies three months later.
Hallmark will be airing a three-day, binge-worthy lineup of Christmas movies this weekend as people are stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Here’s the schedule according to TV Guide:
March 20
- 12:00 p.m. ET/PT: “A Christmas Detour”
- 2:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Holiday Date”
- 4:00 p.m. ET/PT: “A Christmas Love Story”
- 6:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Mingle All the Way”
- 8:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Christmas Under Wraps”
- 10:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Crown for Christmas”
March 21
- 12:00 a.m. ET/PT: “The Christmas Cottage”
- 2:00 a.m. ET/PT: “A Royal Christmas”
- 3:30 a.m. ET/PT: “Marry Me at Christmas”
- 5:00 a.m. ET/PT: “A Very Merry Mix-Up”
- 7:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays”
- 9:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Snow Bride”
- 11:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Switched for Christmas”
- 1:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Christmas at Dollywood”
- 3:00 p.m. ET/PT: “The Nine Lives of Christmas”
- 5:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Christmas at the Plaza”
- 7:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Christmas Town”
March 22
- 12:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Picture a Perfect Christmas”
- 2:00 a.m. ET/PT: “The Sweetest Christmas”
- 4:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Coming Home for Christmas”
- 6:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses”
- 8:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe”
- 10:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy”
- 12:00 p.m. ET/PT: “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas”
- 2:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Christmas Under the Stars”
- 4:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Write Before Christmas”
- 6:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Christmas in Rome”
