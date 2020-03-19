81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

81ºF

Local News

Christmas in March? Hallmark airing holiday movie marathon this weekend while people stuck at home

More binge-worthy options coming to a TV near you

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Tags: Entertainment, Coronavirus, Movies, Hallmark
(Hallmark Channel/KPRC)
(Hallmark Channel/KPRC)

As you practice social distancing and find yourself at home more and you’re looking for different things to binge-watch, Hallmark is ready to spread a little cheer -- Christmas cheer that is.

I mean who doesn’t want to watch holiday movies three months later.

Hallmark will be airing a three-day, binge-worthy lineup of Christmas movies this weekend as people are stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Here’s the schedule according to TV Guide:

March 20

  • 12:00 p.m. ET/PT: “A Christmas Detour”
  • 2:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Holiday Date”
  • 4:00 p.m. ET/PT: “A Christmas Love Story”
  • 6:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Mingle All the Way”
  • 8:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Christmas Under Wraps”
  • 10:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Crown for Christmas”

March 21

  • 12:00 a.m. ET/PT: “The Christmas Cottage”
  • 2:00 a.m. ET/PT: “A Royal Christmas”
  • 3:30 a.m. ET/PT: “Marry Me at Christmas”
  • 5:00 a.m. ET/PT: “A Very Merry Mix-Up”
  • 7:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays”
  • 9:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Snow Bride”
  • 11:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Switched for Christmas”
  • 1:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Christmas at Dollywood”
  • 3:00 p.m. ET/PT: “The Nine Lives of Christmas”
  • 5:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Christmas at the Plaza”
  • 7:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Christmas Town”

March 22

  • 12:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Picture a Perfect Christmas”
  • 2:00 a.m. ET/PT: “The Sweetest Christmas”
  • 4:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Coming Home for Christmas”
  • 6:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses”
  • 8:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe”
  • 10:00 a.m. ET/PT: “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy”
  • 12:00 p.m. ET/PT: “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas”
  • 2:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Christmas Under the Stars”
  • 4:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Write Before Christmas”
  • 6:00 p.m. ET/PT: “Christmas in Rome”

Do you have a favorite Hallmark Christmas movie? Share them in the comments below.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: