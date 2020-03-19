FHP: Orange County deputy’s cruiser hit by possibly impaired driver

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering after his vehicle was struck by a possibly impaired driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 25-year-old deputy had his emergency equipment activated Thursday morning on Pine Hills Road near S.R. 408 when the driver of a Cadillac SUV slammed into his cruiser, causing the deputy’s vehicle to hit a nearby light pole.

Both the deputy and other driver were taken to a nearby hospital after the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a blood sample was collected from the 33-year-old driver and charges against him are pending as the crash remains under investigation.

The deputy suffered minor injuries during the crash, troopers said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.