Florida Congresswoman to self-quarantine after different lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy will self-quarantine after Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart tested positive for coronavirus.

[RELATED: Florida congressman tests positive for coronavirus]

She will self-quarantine until March 27.

Rep. Murphy said she does not have any symptoms.

She said she will telework from home on the congressional response to the public health crisis.

“I urge everyone to follow guidance from the CDC and other health professions, including good hygiene and social distancing, as we work together to combat this global pandemic,” Rep. Murphy said.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.