Vehicle access to ramps at Volusia County beaches to close this weekend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Vehicle access to ramps at beaches in Volusia County will close this weekend amid the spread of the coronavirus, according to Emergency Management.

The vehicle access ramps to New Smyrna Beach will close on Friday.

Gov. DeSantis keeps urging Floridians to keep gatherings to 10 people or less and groups should remain six feet apart at all times.

“Get off the beaches! Everyone needs to take more responsibility for your safety and the safety of your friends and family, particularly the elderly population that is most at risk,” Sen. Rick Scott said in a Tweet earlier this week.

Lifeguards at the beach in Volusia County will use a loudspeaker if they see a large gathering.

Anyone who does not follow the rule could face a second-degree misdemeanor charge.

“I think that’s a more prudent approach to do social distancing. I just spoke to the U.S. Surgeon General about it, here’s the thing they want you to social distance of course. They actually encourage people to get fresh air, they just don’t want you congregating in big groups,” Gov. DeSantis said.

Volusia County Emergency Management said bookings at some hotels in the area are down to 10%.

