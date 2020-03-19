77ºF

Volusia County deputies investigate suspicious death

Deputies say investigation is ongoing

Erin Dobrzyn, Producer

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a suspicious death in DeLand, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

In a tweet Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating the death on South Delaware Avenue, and will release more information as it become available.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.

