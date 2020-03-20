AdventHealth bans visitors due to coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting Monday, visitors will not be allowed inside AdventHealth hospitals in Central Florida in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In a news release issued Friday, AdventHealth said visitation will only be allowed for special circumstances, such as if the visitor is the power-of-attorney or medical decision-maker. Visitation will also be permitted in end-of-life situations.

Other exceptions and additional guidelines include:

Patients under the age of 18 may be accompanied by one adult visitor (parent, legally authorized person or caregiver). No additional visitors or siblings allowed.

Obstetric patients can have one adult visitor.

Exceptions will be made for extenuating circumstances such as imminent end-of-life or unique patient needs for support.

In all circumstances, visitors who are sick will not be permitted to enter the hospital, unless they are seeking personal medical care.

AdventHealth said it recognizes the impact the policy will have on patients and their loved ones. The hospital said it will modify the policy when is believes it is safe for visitors to return.

“These are untried times and it’s important that we take measures that protect our patients, physicians and team members, and greater community,” said Dr. Neil Finkler, Chief Medical Officer for Acute Care Services at AdventHealth. “We do not take these decisions lightly, but view them as necessary. We thank our community in advance for their understanding and patience as we address COVID-19 together.”

AdventHealth said patients and their loved ones can remain connected through virtual tools, including Skype, FaceTime and the telephone.

Meantime, AdventHealth said it will limit the surgical care of patients to those whose needs are imminently life-threatening, with malignancy that could progress or with active symptoms that require urgent care.

Starting Monday, AdventHealth will:

Postpone all non-time sensitive inpatient surgeries.

Postpone all non-time sensitive outpatient surgeries.

Postpone all non-time sensitive outpatient procedures in diagnostic centers.

More than 500 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Florida, resulting in 10 deaths, as of Friday morning.