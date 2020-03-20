Employees at Disney Springs restaurant out of work amid coronavirus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Employees at Splitsville Luxury Lanes and Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Kitchen are out of work.

A spokesperson said the decision was made due to the coronavirus.

“It was clear that we had to set a course that would allow Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Kitchen and Splitsville Luxury Lanes to be resilient so that at the end of this uncertain road we would have a business for all of our employees to return to. Other well-known hospitality companies nationwide have chosen to follow similar paths. It is the most difficult decision we have ever face,”a statement sent to News 6 said.

Officials said the decision will allow hourly employees to take advantage of unemployment benefits. The company will also pay health insurance for employees through April 30, 2020.

