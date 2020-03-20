Man arrested; woman sought in connection with death of man found near I-4

DeLAND, Fla. – A man has been arrested and a woman is being sought in connection with the death of a man whose remains were found near Interstate 4, according to the DeLand Police Department.

The victim, who was found by someone off-roading in a wooded on Feb. 29, was identified as 31-year-old David Franks.

Police said from there, they realized Franks was killed and they believed Megan Robert, 26, and Xavier Alvarez, 27, were responsible.

Alvarez was recently located in Fairfax County, Virginia and taken into custody on a second-degree murder charge, records show. Robert, who is also facing a second-degree murder charge, has not been located.

Authorities have not said how Franks was killed.

Anyone with information concerning Robert’s whereabouts is asked to submit a tip online here.