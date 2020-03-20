Man found shot to death in wheelchair at Orange County intersection
$5,000 reward offered in homicide of Stacy Redding
ORLANDO, Fla. – Deputies said Friday they are searching for the person who shot and killed a man in a wheelchair, and a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
The shooting was reported at 1:48 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Rio Grande and Holden Avenue.
The victim was identified as 45-year-old Stacy Bradford Redding, according to a Crimeline release.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called for a “man down” and found the victim lying on the ground.
Redding was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, deputies said.
The suspected shooter has not been located, and the case is being classified as a homicide, according to deputies.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
We need YOUR help. Stacy Bradford Redding, 45, was found dead at the intersection of Holden Ave and S. Rio Grande on 3/18 at 1:48AM. ANYONE with more information is asked to contact @CrimelineFL You could be eligible for a reward. pic.twitter.com/Q8Pi02dSa9— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 20, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.