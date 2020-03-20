Man found shot to death in wheelchair at Orange County intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. – Deputies said Friday they are searching for the person who shot and killed a man in a wheelchair, and a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

The shooting was reported at 1:48 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Rio Grande and Holden Avenue.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Stacy Bradford Redding, according to a Crimeline release.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called for a “man down” and found the victim lying on the ground.

Redding was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, deputies said.

The suspected shooter has not been located, and the case is being classified as a homicide, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.