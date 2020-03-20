Polk County man wins $5 million Mega Millions prize

What a time to be $5 million richer.

A Polk County man won the $5 million Mega Millions prize from the Florida Lottery’s March 10 drawing, lottery officials announced.

Bruce Amidon, 70, of Tamarac, purchased his winning ticket at the Primetime Food Store on Commonwealth Avenue Southwest in Polk County.

Amidon’s ticket had all five white ball numbers matching, but was missing a match on the Mega Ball.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. ET with an estimated $96 million jackpot, according to the Florida Lottery said.