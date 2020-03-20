Volusia homicide victim’s body found in burned car, detectives say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The body of a 21-year-old man was found in a burning car Thursday in DeLand and Volusia County detectives are now investigating his death as a homicide, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jarius Cook’s body was found inside a burning vehicle in the 900 block of Delaware Avenue at 2:36 a.m. Deputies were called to scene for a burning car and discovered Cook’s body after the flames were extinguished, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office detectives said they are looking for information to determine what happened to Cook.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Unit at (386) 254-1537, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida, toll-free, at (888) 277-TIPS (8477) or provide an anonymous tip online at NEFCrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and still qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.