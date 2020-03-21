Marion County firefighters save woman from mobile home fire, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County Fire Fighters saved a woman who was trapped inside of a mobile home fire Saturday morning, according to a news release.

Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a mobile home structure fire with entrapment around 6:12 a.m. and were met with a mobile home fire that was 50 percent involved.

Fire crews began to battle the blaze as search groups proceeded to check the home, officials said.

Firefighters located a woman inside and got her out of the home. Crews took the woman to a trauma hospital, her conditions unknown.

Another patient was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

“The fire was deemed under control at 6:37 a.m. In all, 22 firefighters, 4 engines and 2 heavy rescues were dedicated to this call,” officials said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Six residents were displaced by the fire, the American Red Cross was called in to assist.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the men and women of Marion County Fire Rescue,” stated Fire Chief James Banta. “Their quick response, tactical prowess and synergy enabled them to make quick entry, locate the patient and provide much-needed emergency medical care while en route to the hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very trying time.”