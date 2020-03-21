73ºF

Osceola Sheriff warns residents of scammers who knock on doors selling COVID-19 tests

Sheriff said scammers are posing as Red Cross workers

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson is warning residents of scammers who are knocking on doors and offering coronavirus tests.
Sheriff Gibson warned residents at a press conference on Friday.

He said the department received a complaint on Thursday of suspects knocking on doors and posing as Red Cross workers and offering COVID-19 tests on the spot for a fee.

Investigators said if you see the suspects you are asked to call 911.

“Sadly there are a lot of bad people out there and we don’t want you to give them your hard-earned cash,” Sheriff Gibson said.

He also warned residents of online scams.

