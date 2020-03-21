Osceola Sheriff warns residents of scammers who knock on doors selling COVID-19 tests

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson is warning residents of scammers who are knocking on doors and offering coronavirus tests.

Sheriff Gibson warned residents at a press conference on Friday.

Coronavirus Update: Osceola County Emergency Management shares latest update on the virus https://bit.ly/3bfHrkA Posted by News 6 WKMG / ClickOrlando on Friday, March 20, 2020

He said the department received a complaint on Thursday of suspects knocking on doors and posing as Red Cross workers and offering COVID-19 tests on the spot for a fee.

Investigators said if you see the suspects you are asked to call 911.

“Sadly there are a lot of bad people out there and we don’t want you to give them your hard-earned cash,” Sheriff Gibson said.

He also warned residents of online scams.