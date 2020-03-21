Resident at Coalition for Homeless of Central Florida tests positive for coronavirus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A resident at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to President and CEO of the Coalition John Hearn.

This is at the facility on Terry Avenue in Orlando.

“The health and safety of our residents and employees is always our top priority, and our thoughts are with this individual,” Hearn said.

Hearn said crews have been following the recommendations of the CDC and health department and have been taking steps to minimize the impact on the campus.

“Immediately upon learning this news, we reinforced measures already in place with staff and residents and through further discussions with the health department we are implementing recommended measures to provide protection to staff and residents that have been in close contact with the individual,” Hearn said.

He adds starting on Saturday, they will screen everyone who enters the campus.

