Seminole County announces changes, services to help flatten the curve

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday afternoon, Seminole County officials with the county health department, law enforcement, and emergency management announced they are doing what they can to flatten the curve. They stated fire stations are on lockdown and monitoring 911 calls, and sanitizing trucks and ambulances after each call.

"Please do not come to the fire stations," said Fire Chief Matt Kinley. He also said they suspended all community outreach and warned people not to mix household chemicals together, especially not with bleach.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma announced the shift to online visitation at the jail. He also said they are not accepting new inmates or transfers from other county facilities.

Lemma said his office will handle routine calls for service by telephone. Lemma also announced crimes are down 40% as families are practicing social distancing.

"These are waters yet to be navigated," said Seminole County Chairman Jay Zembower as he asked residents not to panic. "Be vigilant and pay attention to the recommendations not only from the CDC but your local elected officials."

Seminole County EOC Director Alan Harris said they’ve been planning since January for how to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and were the first to declare a local state of emergency.

“Our pandemic plan has been tested, it was exercised and now, of course, it is in full action,” said Harris.

Right now, members of the emergency management team are helping more than 70 people in Seminole County, who are under quarantine, to get much-needed food, medicine, pet support, and supplies. This after eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified

The Seminole County health department confirmed the number of cases has continued to rise as more people continue to get tested, and for the first time mentioned community spread could be a factor in some of these cases.

"We are seeing some evidence of folks that really have no known exposure," said Donna Walsh, the Seminole County Department of Health Officer. "They don't know if they have been exposed to someone who is positive and they have no travel history so there may be a possibility that people are getting this from others in their community. "

Harris says the Emergency Management is are working with local food pantries, nonprofits and grocers in Seminole county to meet the need.

One of the organizations helping is the Harvest Time International Foodbank in Sanford. Volunteers and workers with emergency management have been packing up supplies for the more than 70 families under quarantine.

"Meal items like pasta, rice, peanut butter, bread. We put in some toilet paper, and hand sanitizer - items they can't get to right now," said Andre Smolinsky the Chief Operating Officer for Harvest Time international.

Harvest Time workers are providing these supplies while still meeting the needs of other families in their community.

And it is one of several groups doing their part to help those families who have fallen ill.

"We don't want them to go out into their community. We want them to be very comfortable in their homes," said Harris. "We go to the front door we drop it off we give them a phone call as we're driving down the road."

The supplies and support have become a lifeline to those ordered to isolate and Harris says those on the receiving end are thankful.

"Over the phone, just great relief," said Harris. "A lot of thanks. They're in a bad situation of course and they're stuck at home. But they're just really thankful. They don' t have to risk trying to get out into the community."

Seminole County residents can check for updates here and on the county’s social media channels.

