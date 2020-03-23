Fourth COVID-19 case announced in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Health Department announced its fourth positive case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, on Sunday.
The Health Department in Marion County said the person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a 40-year-old woman with travel history. She is also a resident of Marion County.
If you live in Marion County, you can call the county’s COVID-19 call center at 352-644-2590 for general questions about the virus.
