Fourth COVID-19 case announced in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Health Department announced its fourth positive case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, on Sunday.

The Health Department in Marion County said the person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a 40-year-old woman with travel history. She is also a resident of Marion County.

If you live in Marion County, you can call the county’s COVID-19 call center at 352-644-2590 for general questions about the virus.