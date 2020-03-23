Fun Spot in Orlando, Kissimmee close amid COVID-19 pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The two central Florida Fun Spot locations in Orlando and Kissimmee are closing “until further notice" because of COVID-19, according to a press release from CEO John Arie, Jr.

“In cooperation with state and federal guidance, we continue to focus on the safety, health and wellbeing of our Guests, Employees, and Community,” said Arie in the statement.

Fun Spot has locations in Orlando, Kissimmee and Atlanta.

Many other Orlando and Kissimmee theme parks have closed in the past weeks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando.

There is no word on when Fun Spot will be open again, but Arie did have some words of encouragement.

“We look forward to reopening and seeing you, your family and friends celebrate each other while creating memories that last a lifetime,” said Arie.