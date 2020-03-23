New Coronavirus testing site opens in East Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Department of Health officials in Orange County opened up a new testing site in the Alafaya area in East Orange County Monday, however, it’s only by appoitment.

Staff at the new site have about 150 testing kits for people who are screened and book an appointment through the health department’s hotline, which brought in about 250 calls on Monday, officials said.

“We only have 15 test kits and we are not guaranteed we are going to receive anymore,” Dr. Raul Pino, health officer with the Orange County Department of Health, said.

The goal, officials said is to get 50 people tested each day. By 1 p.m. Monday, only seven people were tested. Officials say that’s because you have to meet strict Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria in order to be able to schedule an appointment with the health department.

"When you call the health department, you will go through a group of screening questions to see if you can be tested or not," Dr. Pino said at a news conference Sunday.

This are the criteria: If you have traveled to a hot spot for the virus, are currently showing symptoms of COVID-19, are 65 years of age or older or have chronic illnesses.

Health officials are not disclosing the exact address of the location of the testing site which is in the Alafaya area of East Orange County due to the limited number of supplies.

“We will have security present and those without appointments will be turned away,” Pino said. “It is important that we do this in an orderly matter and those that need the test he most will receive it.”

Health officials released video and pictures from inside the undisclosed site. Those images showed staff suited up in gloves and masks. According to Pino, anyone coming to get tested will have to stay in their car until staff escorts them to a hand washing station and gives the patient gloves and a mask as well.

Officials said they hope to test 50 people a day and to get more supplies as the week continues on.

If you believe you meet the CDC’s criteria to be tested or already showing symptoms and want to try to book an appointment, you can call the Orange County Department of Health’s hotline at (407) 723-5004 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

