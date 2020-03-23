Palm Coast asks residents to stay home amid coronavirus pandemic

PALM COAST, Fla. – The city of Palm Coast is asking its residents to shelter in place amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Milissa Holland signed the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” emergency proclamation late Sunday, asking all residents to stay home, if possible, effective immediately.

The proactive measure is designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Palm Coast, the city said in a news release. The measure allows residents to leave their homes for essential services, such as grocery shopping and getting gas and medicine. It also allows for residents to travel for essential work that cannot be done remotely.

“I am asking that you recognize and adhere to this voluntary order to shelter in place – that is, stay at home – except for certain essential activities,” Holland said. “This is a significant moment for the city of Palm Coast. We have an opportunity and a responsibility to take the necessary actions to slow the transmission of this virus by staying home unless it is absolutely necessary to leave your home."

According to the state of Florida, there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Flagler County.

Social distancing, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, means leaving at least 6 feet of space between individuals.

“I realize this is an unprecedented request for action, but we are facing an extraordinary crisis. We have an opportunity to take actions that have a known effect to slow transmission of the COVID-19 virus and reduce infections. Furthermore, it is vitally important we take these steps to do what we can to prevent a strain on our healthcare system,” Holland said. "As a community, we can make decisions today that will have an impact on the severity and longevity of COVID-19 in the city of Palm Coast.”

Holland said when the COVID-19 crisis is over, "it is imperative that we look back and do not question whether we did enough. The quicker that we accept our reality and act upon it, the quicker we can return to normalcy.”