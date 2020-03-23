Toilet paper, personal protective equipment donations needed in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Those with spare personal protective equipment -- meaning things like masks and gloves -- and extra toilet paper are asked to donate them at a site set up in Flagler County.

The drive-thru donation location will be open Wednesday and Thursday at Buddy Taylor Elementary School on Rymfire Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials in Flagler County are hoping to get PPE for first responders and medical facilities while the toilet paper would go to those in need who have been unable to find it in stores since coronavirus made its way to Florida.

“We are doing everything we can to keep our residents healthy and safe – this includes taking care of our first responders,” Emergency Management director Jonathan Lord said. “Toilet paper keeps flying off the shelves, and we have a need to get some to our most vulnerable community members. They need to stay home – not going out to the store daily in search of toilet paper.”

Residents who are sick are asked to stay home. Additionally, everyone is asked to practice good hygiene and social distancing.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.