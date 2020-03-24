Central Floridians share what the coronavirus testing process is like

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Central Floridians who have tested for the coronavirus are confined to their home as they wait for the results.

Joey Diaz said he is quarantined at home and hopes he is not the next confirmed case in Sumter County.

The father of three said he started exhibiting symptoms after returning from an international trip.

“Between March 12 and March 16 we had a cruise planned to go to Cozumel, Mexico, it’s already paid for so we are like, we’re still going to go,” Diaz said.

Diaz said his symptoms started with a fever and feeling lethargic.

“So after about two or three days of being home I started getting a cough, and then a deeper cough in my chest,” Diaz said.

As the symptoms persisted Diaz decided to seek medical help. He and his wife were put in contact with the staff at Premier Medical Associates.

He said a doctor he spoke to virtually told him he had good reason to be tested for COVID-19 at their drive-thru testing location they just rolled out.

“They swabbed me for the coronavirus and sent it through,” Diaz said.

As labs scramble to return results, Dawn McGill from Volusia county said she was relieved when she got her results back and was cleared of having the virus, after presenting flu-like symptoms.

“I just kept thinking to myself, this can’t be coronavirus it just can’t be,” Diaz said.

Premier Medical Associates in The Villages tested roughly 160 people for the coronavirus and staff said more testing resources are heading to the location to meet the needs of the community.

If you would like to be considered for a test, you can call Premier Medical Associates at 352-259-2159.

If you do not qualify to be tested at a drive-up facility, health officials say you should not try to show up at these testing sites anyway.

