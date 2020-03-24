Coronavirus: Automakers working to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients

Several large U.S.-based automakers have announced they are working with other giant companies to produce medical equipment and protective gear to help address shortages in the fight against the coronavirus.

Among the joint projects, Ford said it will work with 3M to produce a new kind of powered air-purifying respirator for healthcare workers.

The automaker said the respirators will be made using parts from both Ford and 3M.

Ford also said it's working with GE healthcare to increase production of ventilators.

The sophisticated air pumps are needed by some critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Ford also said it will work with the United Auto Workers Union to assemble protective clear plastic face shields.

Meanwhile, General Motors is working with Ventec Life Systems to boost production of ventilators.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says it will produce up to a million protective face masks a week.

The masks will be donated to hospitals, police and emergency workers.

While California’s governor says Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has donated 1,000 ventilators. Musk said in a tweet he purchased the equipment from China.

