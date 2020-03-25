25-year-old man found shot to death in Kissimmee
Shooting death of Marco Stampp under investigation, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found shot to death in Kissimmee, according to police.
Kissimmee police said they responded to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Cancun Court, where they found Marco Stampp with a gunshot wound.
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if police are looking for anyone in connection with Stampp’s death.
Police said they don’t believe there is a threat to the community.
No other details were immediately available.
