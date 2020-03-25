25-year-old man found shot to death in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found shot to death in Kissimmee, according to police.

Kissimmee police said they responded to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Cancun Court, where they found Marco Stampp with a gunshot wound.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if police are looking for anyone in connection with Stampp’s death.

Police said they don’t believe there is a threat to the community.

No other details were immediately available.

