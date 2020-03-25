88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

88ºF

Local News

25-year-old man found shot to death in Kissimmee

Shooting death of Marco Stampp under investigation, police say

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

Tags: Kissimmee, Crime, Osceola County
photo

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found shot to death in Kissimmee, according to police.

Kissimmee police said they responded to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Cancun Court, where they found Marco Stampp with a gunshot wound.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if police are looking for anyone in connection with Stampp’s death.

Police said they don’t believe there is a threat to the community.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: