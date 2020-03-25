$5 million incentive package passed for residents and businesses impacted by coronavirus in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Financial relief is on the way for people in Daytona Beach after city commissioners approved a $5 million incentive package for residents and business owners impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes financial assistance to fund a significant portion of utility bills next month.

Fees for building permits have been suspended for the next 90 days.

Commercial tenant’s rent at city-owned facilities has also been waived.

Central Florida leaders are asking businesses to take the Emergency Business Damage Assessment Survey.

This will help officials learn about the impact the coronavirus is having on the business community.

Click here for the link to the survey.