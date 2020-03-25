Daytona Beach mayor wants beach closed after coronavirus outbreak

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry wants the city’s beaches closed as cases of the coronavirus swell in Florida.

The City of Daytona Beach met Tuesday to discuss the closure of the beach.

Volusia County officials told News 6 they will continue to collaboratively discuss and explore the matter as the proposed resolution is received.

Since the outbreak, beach access ramps have been closed to restrict cars on the beach.

The County’s Beach Safety Division is ensuring that beachgoers follow social distancing guidelines, officials said.

According to county leaders, beach staff is observing the beach, especially in high-populated areas by using a drone. This allows staff to make adjustments as necessary to reduce the number of people on the beach.

“County off-beach parking lots may be situationally reduced in size to prohibit crowding and congestion on areas of the beach where congestion could become a concern,” officials said.

These decisions are also made in relation to the tide, which can decrease the size of the beach.

The County encourages all residents to adhere to the CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.

