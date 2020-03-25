Here are the Central Florida counties that have activated coronavirus hotlines

ORLANDO, Fla. – With an influx of potential patients heading to medical centers and hospitals for fear of being infected with the coronavirus, Central Florida county health departments are increasing awareness about COVID-19 with dedicated call centers and hotline numbers.

As of Wednesday morning, Florida had nearly 1,700 cases of coronavirus, the state health department reported 22 deaths.

Orange County had the most number of cases in Central Florida, reporting 77 patients. According to the health department’s database, Orange County also has the fifth-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

As county health departments keep up with test results and work to report cases to the Florida Department of Health, those afflicted with many COVID-19 cases have opened hotlines to help pre-screen potential patients and offer information regarding the symptoms and health impacts of the virus.

Here are the hotline numbers you can call to learn more about COVID-19 and your county’s response:

Orange County Health Department Hotline: 407-723-5004 | Hours are Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brevard County Health Department Hotline: 321-454-7141 | Hours are Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lake County Health Department Hotline: 352-742-4830 | Hours are Monday - Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Florida Department of Health also has a dedicated COVID-19 hotline. You can call 866-779-6121 for more information or to get pre-screened. The call center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Note that due to an influx of calls you may experience longer wait times. Public health officials ask that callers please be patient as they work to properly tend to people.

