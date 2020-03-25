87ºF

Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Orlando church

Shooting happened in November 2019

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Orange County Jail
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection with a November 2019 murder, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Christopher James Henson II, 39, was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting that left 45-year-old Gerald Petit dead near the Zion Hill Baptist Church on Columbia Street on Nov. 4, 2019.

Henson has been charged with second degree murder with a firearm and is being held in the Orange County Jail, according to records.

It was not immediately clear if Henson and the shooting victim were acquainted in any way, or what led to the violence.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.

