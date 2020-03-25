Brevard County schools expands its food distribution centers during closure

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with Brevard County Public Schools opened 13 school campuses to serve as food distribution centers and plan to open 14 additional sites to ensure children are being fed amid school-shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brevard Public Schools opened 13 of its schools as distribution centers Monday and served 3,800 students. On Tuesday, the schools served an additional 6,000 students.

According to a news release, meals are distributed weekdays from 10:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. to any child age 18-years and younger.

To ensure social distancing, BPS officials said they are asking parents drive into the bus loop and release their trunk. A BPS employee will then place a meal package for each child in the trunk of the vehicle.

District officials said children will be served even if they are not accompanied by a parent or guardian, however, per USDA regulations, all parents or guardians must have the child(ren) present in order for them to receive their meals. Those who arrive on foot or bicycle are also served while adhering to social distancing practices.

The cafeteria and other school buildings are not opened to parents and students for meals, according to district officials.

The schools already open to serve children are:

The 14 additional food distribution sites set to open March 30 are at the following following Brevard schools: