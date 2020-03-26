Lake County inmates to make medical masks amid spread of coronavirus

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County inmates will make medical masks amid the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate sewing program is partnering with Lake Support and Emergency Recovery, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

[RELATED: Inmates learn to sew at Lake County Jail]

The main materials for the masks are being purchased by LASER and some of the materials will be donated by craft stores in the area, according to investigators.

The goal is for the inmates to make 1,000 masks, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said inmates will continue to make them as the need exists.

“The masks are intended to be used for patient care, meaning patients displaying symptoms such as a cough or fever will be given a mask to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19,” Lieutenant John Herrell said.

The inmate sewing program started in 2018, according to Lieutenant Herrell.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.