Man shot to death at 7-Eleven in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and killed late Wednesday in Orange County, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported at 11:21 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 3974 S. Orange Blossom Trail.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the store and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, deputies said.

No details about the suspected shooter have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.