Orlando officers work to protect community from coronavirus while combating invisible danger

ORLANDO, Fla. – While many are able to stay home and protect themselves from the coronavirus, there are some who are working to protect the community.

One of the officers with the Orlando Police Department has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“This is that invisible danger that is affecting so many, so many people, and obviously we’re not immune,” Police Chief Orlando Rolon said.

Chief Rolon said his officer contracted the virus in the area.

"It has touched us at home, and again, someone who didn't travel outside of our area, who contracted this," said Chief Rolon.

But still, officers work to keep the community safe.

Chief Rolon said, while officers are working to protect us, he is working to protect them from the virus.

He said his officers are equipped with protective gear, including gloves, visors, and masks.

But Chief Rolon said, unfortunately, they don't always have the luxury of wearing it, like when officers have to make split decisions, which he said, could be the difference between life or death.

Chief Rolon is hoping residents abide by the curfew and stay indoors and out of trouble.

