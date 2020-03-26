Osceola community offers drive-thru pantry for those in need during COVID-19 closures

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Community members in Osceola County are doing their part by offering a drive-thru pantry for those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

[CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING: Daily ClickOrlando.com newsletter delivered to your inbox]

The drive-thru pantry will be handing out items Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Organizations participating in the drive-thru pantry include:

Osceola Council on Aging

Community Hope Center

Salvation Army

St. Cloud Food Pantry

City of Kissimmee

Osceola Heritage Park

Second Harvest Food Bank

The organizations will hand out food to those who are experiencing hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, residents will drive-thru and collect food and fresh veggies on-site at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee.

[Timeline: The spread of coronavirus in Florida]

“These organizations were seeing the need and came together to help those who are stressed and worried about putting food on their tables, so these organizations are working together to make Osceola County a safe and healthy community,” the news release said.

For more information, click or tap here.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.