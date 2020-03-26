WATCH LIVE: Seminole County leaders provide update on coronavirus response, prevention

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County and city leaders will provide an update on their response to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, as more than 37 cases of the virus have been confirmed within Seminole County.

The news conference at 2 p.m. will include Emergency Management Chief Administrator Alan Harris and Department of Health Seminole Health Officer Donna Walsh as well as Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

The update comes as other Central Florida counties and cities continue to issue stay-at-home orders for two weeks to prevent the spread of the virus, including Orange and Osceola counties. Seminole County officials have not said if they are considering a similar mandate.

Seminole County’s first known case of the coronavirus reported on March 11 was related to a cruise and tour on the Nile River in Egypt, Florida Department of Health officials said.

