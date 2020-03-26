Stay-at-home order will not impact OCPS free meal program for kids
New hours for the program will start at 10 a.m. on Friday
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The stay-at-home order will not impact the Orange County Public Schools Grab and Go free meal program for kids 18-years-old and younger.
The school district posted a list of the 50 sites.
Starting Friday, the hours will be adjusted to 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The district said teachers will continue to work from home.
Teachers will be available for student interaction for a minimum of three hours each day, according to the district.
Orange County posted a list of essential businesses to stay open during the stay-at-home order.
