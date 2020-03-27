911 caller threatens to kill patient at Orlando Regional Medical Center, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers swarmed Orlando Regional Medical Center after receiving a 911 call from someone who said they were planning to kill a patient and themselves at the hospital, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers said dispatchers received the threatening phone call around 4 p.m. Friday.

The caller, who has not been identified, said he was armed and was approaching the hospital entrance, according to police.

Orlando police officers responded to the hospital to secure all entrances and exits. A photo from the scene shows an officer standing near a patrol car outside the hospital with a long gun.

Additional security measures were already in place at the hospital due to tighter visitor restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, police said.

Officers were able to confirm that the person named by the 911 caller was not a patient at ORMC or any other nearby hospitals, according to police.

Police said an officer will remain at the hospital around the clock.

“The Orlando Police Department continues to maintain an officer at the hospital 24 hours a day, and we are very proud of the partnership with ORMC Security in keeping the patients, staff, and community safe,” department officials said in a statement.

Investigators are still working to identify the caller.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.